Americans fear Sukhoi Su-57 will 'kill their F-35

The Russian Aerospace Forces will receive several fifth-generation Su-57 fighter aircraft by the end of the year. More than 70 new aircraft will be supplied to the troops before 2027, representatives of Rostec Corporation said.

The Russian state corporation thus responded to The National Interest publication, which earlier claimed in its article that the Russian army was unlikely to receive the Su-57 fighter into service until 2027. American experts assumed that the Russian Army would not see the Sukhoi Su-57 due to the high cost of aircraft production, delays and lack of funding.

Rostec criticised the article in the American magazine and noted that the Su-57 was a sensible subject for the United States. The Americans fear that the Russian fighter will outperform the "world's best" F-35. Therefore, in order to discredit the new Russian aircraft, they may frequently publish information that has nothing to do with reality. 

Rostec called on not to pay attention to such publications. The production of the new aircraft goes as scheduled. By the end of the year, the Aerospace Forces will receive several new Su-57 fighters, Rostec said without specifying the number of the aircraft. 

Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu said that the Russian Aerospace Forces would receive 22 fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighters by the end of 2024. In total, by 2027, the Ministry of Defence will receive 76 aircraft.

It is worthy of note that Western media very often criticize the Russian Su-57 fighter, calling it the worst fifth generation fighter, or a fourth-generation fighter that falls short of the American F-35 in terms of performance. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
