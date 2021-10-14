EN RU FR PT
Russia to resume air traffic with 13 countries in early November

Russia » Economics

From November 9, Russia is going to lift restrictions on air traffic with four countries, spokespeople for the operational headquarters for the struggle against the coronavirus infection said.

"Based on the results of the discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation in separate countries, it was decided to remove restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates from November 9, 2021,” the statement said.

In addition, Russia will resume flights with nine other countries, among them:

  • the Bahamas,
  • Iran,
  • the Netherlands,
  • Norway,
  • Oman,
  • Slovenia,
  • Tunisia,
  • Thailand,
  • Sweden.

Air traffic with Thailand will be resumed taking into account the requirements of the Thailand authorities: it will be resumed only for those Russian citizens who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For the time being, Russia has so far resumed air traffic with a total of 62 countries. At the same time, Russia extended the ban on flights to Tanzania until November 1 due to the unfavourable epidemiological situation in this African country.

Russian authorities suspended international flights at the end of March last year due to the threat of the coronavirus to spread. Exceptions were made for flights to evacuate Russian citizens from foreign countries to take them home, as well as for foreigners in Russia, who had to be taken to their home countries too.

Russia started lifting restrictions on international flights since the beginning of August 2020. In the first place, Russia resumed air communication with Turkey, Great Britain and Tanzania.

In April, Russia suspended flights to Tanzania again and has extended restrictions several times since then due to a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the African state. Tanzania stopped publishing coronavirus incidence statistics since May 2020. In March, Tanzania President John Magufuli died of COVID-19, although he earlier denied the presence of coronavirus infection in the country.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
