Dmitry Medvedev says everything what Russia thinks about Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, believes that it makes no sense to negotiate with Ukraine, because those in power in Kiev are ignorant and non-committal people. The only way for Moscow to deal with Ukraine is to wait when the Ukrainian administration is replaced with a "sane" one, Medvedev said in an article for The Kommersant.

"The senselessness and even harmfulness of relations with the current leadership of Ukraine also lies in the fact that this country is headed by ignorant and non-committal people. They constantly change their position to please their overseas masters and the political environment," Medvedev said.

Medvedev called the Ukrainian authorities "homegrown Talleyrans" who sign the Minsk agreements and go to negotiate in the Normandy format and then change their position completely either at the behest of the West or after some "turbulence" in the Rada.

According to Medvedev, compromises and small deviations from the established line are possible in politics, but a change of approach to a diametrically opposite one is irrational. Ukraine is constantly lying and evading decisions, therefore, such "partners” can not be trusted in international relations.

Russia can only wait for the emergence of the "sane leadership" in Kiev that will not seek confrontation with Moscow nor will it invent "moronic Crimean platforms", but engage in building equal and mutually beneficial relations instead.

Earlier, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin and the office of the President of Ukraine were negotiating a meeting of the leaders of the two countries. However, there is no common understanding and readiness to formulate the agenda for a possible meeting yet.

Ukraine and the USA

Medvedev is confident that the alliance between the United States and Ukraine is fragile and will collapse one day, since Washington is only interested in confronting and containing Russia. He pointed out that Ukraine remains under foreign rule which is much tougher than the one the Soviet Union had had with several countries of the socialist camp. The Ukrainian authorities are absolutely dependent.

"In Ukraine, there is absolute dependence on everything — from investments into their economy (handouts from the US and the EU) to direct management of Ukrainian special services (by their American patrons). There are no fools who would want to fight for Ukraine. It makes no sense for us to deal with vassals," Dmitry Medvedev said.

Earlier, at a meeting with deputies of the ruling Servant of the People party, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he considered the country's foreign policy to be arrogant and Ukraine to be powerful. If it was not for a strong international policy, no one would have seen the steps forward that Ukraine has made, he noted.

Dmitry Medvedev believes that the Ukrainian authorities are striving to fatten their wallets and derive profit at any cost. Ukraine does not have the leader who would be willing to sacrifice himself for the country.

"The people in power in Ukraine are weak, and they only strive to fatten their wallets and preferably save money in a foreign offshore. We know many of them quite well. Ukraine has not seen the leader who could sacrifice himself for the sake of the country without trying to monetize his stay in power, and, it seems, Ukraine will not see a leader like that," Dmitry Medvedev said.

When it comes to making profit, selfish motives become a priority for Ukrainian politicians, Medvedev said. Contacts with such weak people are unproductive, because they will "sell for fifteen kopecks" at any time, he added.

As for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Medvedev sees him as a person who has to advocate the views that he himself finds revolting. This turns him inside out, Dmitry Medvedev believes.