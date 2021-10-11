EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Moscow whitelists and welcomes Victoria Nuland

Russia » Politics

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, during her visit to Moscow, will meet with Assistant to the Russian President for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 

Moscow whitelists and welcomes Victoria Nuland

Earlier, Russian news agencies reported, citing a source in the Kremlin, that Mrs. Nuland was also going to have a meeting with Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Kremlin administration. 

Victoria Nuland arrived in Russia on October 11, and will stay here until October 13.

“Mrs. Nuland will not have contacts with Vladimir Putin. After all, she is a guest of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs,” Mr. Peskov replied to reporters when asked whether the American official would meet with Mr. Putin.

The news about Victoria Nuland's visit to Russia was reported on October 8. The US State Department said that Nuland would have meetings with representatives of Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry, as well as  other Russian departments. 

The talks, which will be held between the Russian authorities and US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, will be primarily devoted to relations between Moscow and Washington. 

As US Assistant Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland took an active part in Euromaidan riots in Ukraine and visited Kiev a number of times in the midst of protests. Moscow blacklisted Nuland in 2019, and barred her from entering Russia. The Russian authorities agreed to arrange Nuland's visit to Moscow after Washington promised to lift sanctions from a number of Russian citizens. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Moscow whitelists and welcomes Victoria Nuland
Student stabs his peer to death during fight at school in Makhachkala
Kremlin cracks down on The Sun for Sputnik V article
34 die in Russia's Orenburg after drinking surrogate alcohol
Will Italy go back to medicine?
Russia to build neighbourly ties between humans and animals at resorts
International ecotourism conference kicks off at Rosa Khutor Resort in Sochi
Prison torture videos cause all-national scandal in Russia. Heads will roll
Russian man, brutally beaten by Dagestanis in Moscow metro, to be awarded
NATO's latest anti-Russian move kills the last glimmer of hope
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin cracks down on The Sun for Sputnik V article

The British tabloid The Sun is a deeply unscientific publication, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Kremlin cracks down on The Sun for Sputnik V article
34 die in Russia's Orenburg after drinking surrogate alcohol
Crimes
34 die in Russia's Orenburg after drinking surrogate alcohol
Politics
Moscow whitelists and welcomes Victoria Nuland
Crimes
Student stabs his peer to death during fight at school in Makhachkala
Costantino Ceoldo Will Italy go back to medicine? Costantino Ceoldo Anton Kulikov World Health Organisation unwilling to raise the COVID curtain Anton Kulikov Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Leadership, Peace and Conflict Resolutions beyond the Lens of Rationality Mahboob A. Khawaja
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy