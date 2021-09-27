EN RU FR PT
Putin names Russia's prime enemies

Russia's prime enemies are poverty, problems in education, health care and infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the government, TASS reports.

It is important to improve the level of well-being of Russians, because a significant part of the Russian population lives in poverty.

“It is too early for us to say that we have achieved all the goals. Screaming 'hurray!' is too early. The enemy has not been defeated yet,” Putin said.

Earlier, Putin instructed the Russian administration to adjust goals to reduce the poverty level of the population. Over the period of one year, the growth of salaries in Russia amounted to 3.9 percent in real terms, Putin said, adding that it was the COVID-19 pandemic that struck citizens most. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
It is too early for us to say that we have achieved all the goals. Screaming 'hurray!' is too early. The enemy has not been defeated yet, he said

