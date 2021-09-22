Kremlin responds to Erdogan's statement about Crimea

The Kremlin was sorry to hear another statement made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the "annexation" of Crimea, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Peskov, Moscow concluded that Erdogan was addressing Russia in his remarks.

“The Russian Federation regrets that Erdogan’s statements on Crimea were made at the time when preparations for his visit to Russia are under way,” Peskov said in response to a relevant question from journalists.

The press secretary of the Russian president also said that Moscow is aware of Turkey's position on Crimea, and the Kremlin strongly disagrees with it. Russia would like to focus on the development of bilateral relations with Turkey, Peskov added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said during his speech at the general political debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, that Turkey considered it important to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including the territory of Crimea.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky thanked Erdogan for not recognising the "annexation of Crimea". He also pointed out the strategic nature of relations between Ukraine and Turkey and drew attention to the importance of building up bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, military-technical and humanitarian spheres.

Russia's Federation Council: Crimea is Russia forever

Sergei Tsekov, a member of the International Committee of the Federation Council of Russia, also responded to Erdogan's remarks about the non-recognition of Crimea.

“No matter how long you may try to say 'sugar' it won't leave a sweet taste in your mouth. No matter how often Erdogan says that Crimea was annexed by Russia, that Turkey does not recognize it, and so on, the situation will not change in any way,” Tsekov said.

The Turkish president should take a real look at the situation and realise that Crimea is very important for Russia. The peninsula is mainly a Russian-populated region, and it is also the main base to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Crimea will be part of Russia forever, the senator said.