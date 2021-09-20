Elections in Russia deliver most predictable results

Five parties entered the State Duma following the September 17-19 elections. Eight parties will be represented in the lower house of the parliament through single-mandate constituencies, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

The ruling United Russia Party currently retains its constitutional majority, gaining more than 300 seats. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation has noticeably improved its election results, the share of the LDPR has dropped nearly twice, and the newly established New People party has overcome the five percent barrier.

The final turnout, according to the CEC, was 51.68%. This is more than in the 2016 elections, when the turnout was 47.88%.

The turnout for online voting in six regions where it was held on the federal platform — Sevastopol, Kursk, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions — amounted to 93.21%.

In Moscow, where residents voted on their own platform, 96.5% of those who registered to vote took part in the elections. In general, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, about 50% of Moscow electors took part in the voting, and almost a half cast their votes remotely.

Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, said at a press conference at TASS news agency that his party was not going to recognize the results of online voting in the capital.

The Central Election Commission will approve the final results of the elections on Friday, September 24, Pamfilova said.

The following parties overcame the five percent barrier required to enter the State Duma as per the CEC data when almost 100% of ballots have been processed:

United Russia,

the Communist Party of the Russian Federation,

the Liberal Democratic Party,

Just Russia — For the Truth

and New People (5.33%).

The results

United Russia gained 49.85%, which is slightly less than in the last elections, when it received 54.2% of votes.

The Communist Party gained 18.96% against 13.34% in 2016;

the Liberal Democratic Party — 7.5%, which is noticeably less than five years ago;

Just Russia — For the Truth" gained 7.44% (vs. 6.22% gained in the previous elections).

Among non-parliamentary parties, the results achieved by the Party of Pensioners (2.46%), Yabloko (1.33%) and Communists of Russia (1.27%) were the highest. However,

none of them has managed to overcome the three percent barrier that makes parties eligible to receive state funding.

As in 2016, United Russia won in the overwhelming majority in single-member constituencies — 198 out of 225.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation won in nine districts, Just Russia — For the Truth — in eight, the Liberal Democratic Party — in two.

Owing to victories in single-mandate constituencies, representatives of three more parties — Rodina, the Party of Growth and the Civic Platform, as well as five self-nominated candidates — will enter the State Duma.

In Moscow, the candidates supported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who presented his list on September 15, won in all single-mandate constituencies. In addition to United Russia, they included Galina Khovanskaya from Just Russia — For the Truth and self-nominated candidates Anatoly Wasserman, Dmitry Pevtsov and Oleg Leonov.

Gubernatorial Elections: The results

In all nine regions, where direct gubernatorial elections were held, the sitting governors (including interim ones) won the elections in the first round.

Igor Rudenya in the Tver region gained 52.33%, Mikhail Degtyarev in the Khabarovsk Territory — 56.81%).

The current head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, won by a substantial margin — after processing 100% of the protocols, he received 99.7% of votes.

In Karachay-Cherkessia and North Ossetia, where indirect elections were held, the current head of the republic, Rashid Temrezov, and acting head of the region, Sergei Menyailo, won the elections respectively. Members of the regional parliaments elected them unanimously.

Election violations

The elections were generally held without violations. According to CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova, nearly 26,000 ballots were declared invalid in 35 regions, which is "a minute, insignificant result."

The voting results were canceled at three polling stations in three regions — Crimea, Kalmykia and St. Petersburg.

Numerous international observers pointed out the organization and transparency of the elections.

In the absence of serious violations, the CEC faced "unprecedented cyberattacks” both on its website and on other resources, including the remote electronic voting platform. A total of 19 such attacks were carried out, Rostelecom President Mikhail Oseevsky said.