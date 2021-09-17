Russia to launch serial production of Checkmate fighter jet in 2025

The serial production of the new Russian Checkmate fighter jet (Sukhoi Su-75) may begin in 2025-2026. The new Russian aircraft will be a success if it is launched on the market quickly and at a reasonable price, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters at the Oil and Gas Forum in Tyumen.

"If my memory serves me well, the start of flight tests is scheduled for 2023, and its mass production will be arranged in case there is demand on this aircraft. I hope it will be in demand, because this aircraft has a number of peculiarities that correspond to fifth-generation fighters, such as the in-body suspension of all aviation means of destruction. I think that 2025-2026 seems to be a very realistic time frame," Borisov said.

In the event of delay, the new fighter will not be in demand on the market where American and Chinese models are present.

"Two criteria: quick launch on the market and a reasonable price — these are the characteristics that will allow the aircraft to take its market niche," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate light single-engine aircraft was premiered at MAKS-2021 air show, where it was presented as a functional model.

The prospective aircraft uses developments from the Su-57 fighter. The two aircraft are similar in their design, but the Checkmate will be much lighter due to the installation of only one engine. The aircraft will use the stealth technology. It will be equipped with in-body weapon compartments, state-of-the-art avionics and an ability to control small unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Su-57 Checkmate will be assembled at the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.