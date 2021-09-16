Russian Armed Forces start receiving S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems

Official tests of the state-of-the-art S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft missile system have been completed, and Russian troops have begun to receive first samples of these weapons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on the sidelines of the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum, TASS reports.

“The state tests have just been completed, and first shipments of this system have started,” the official said.

Borisov named the first possible buyer of the S-500 Prometheus. According to him, the new systems could be shipped to India.

“In practical terms, there are no agreements yet. Until we saturate our own armed forces, we are not selling abroad," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

It was reported in June that the S-500 Prometheus would receive special ammunition designed to destroy enemy ballistic missile warheads.

In May, The National Interest said that Russia's S-500 Prometheus systems would be capable of “killing” US fifth generation F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.