US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan summoned to Foreign Ministry

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, a message posted on the website of the Russian diplomatic service said.

During the meeting, the Russian side emphasized that it had obtained "irrefutable evidence proving violations of Russian legislation committed by US digital giants" during both preparation and conduct of elections to the State Duma (the parliament).

“In this regard, it has been declared that interference in the internal affairs of our country is absolutely inadmissible,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed several other issues of bilateral nature.

Earlier it became known that US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on September 10. A diplomatic source told TASS that the ambassador was summoned due to the USA's interference in Russian elections.

On June 16, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, following the results of the summit in Geneva, agreed on the mutual return of ambassadors of states in diplomatic missions - to Moscow and Washington. Sullivan returned to Russia on June 24. During his conversation with reporters, he said that he would work tirelessly to take the steps necessary to achieve the tasks identified at the RF-US summit in Geneva.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
