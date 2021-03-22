World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin to be vaccinated on March 23

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would be vaccinated against coronavirus on Tuesday, March 23, RIA Novosti reports.

Putin to be vaccinated on March 23

"Vaccination is voluntary. This is a personal decision that every person makes for themselves. By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow," he said at a meeting devoted to vaccination issues.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, did not specify the name of the vaccine that Putin would be injected with. According to him, all Russian vaccines against coronavirus infection are good and reliable.

"Putin's vaccination will not be a public event," the Kremlin spokesman said.

In February, when asked about his own intention to take the jab, Putin said he would get vaccinated against COVID-19 either in late summer or in early fall. He explained that he was following the vaccination plan that included flu and pneumococcal vaccinations, so he could not be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a time. Putin also said that he would take the Russian jab.

  • Russia launched mass vaccination against coronavirus on December 18, 2020.
  • The campaign is mainly conducted with the use of the two-component Sputnik V vaccine.
  • It became the world's first registered vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
Last materials
Russian FM Lavrov urges to abandon the use of Western payment systems
Turkey: Putin is the killer of US supremacy
Six military officials arrested in Bulgaria for spying for Russia
NATO loses Russia's Black Hole submarine in Mediterranean Sea
Joe Biden acts cowardly, hides his head in the sand
Putin challenges Biden to take part in online debate
It's about time Russia should become a thorn in USA's side
'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said
Putin responds to Biden: 'Takes one to know one'
Russia demands US should explain Biden's remarks about Putin
Popular
Economics
Russian FM Lavrov urges to abandon the use of Western payment systems

Russia must move away from using "Western-controlled" payment systems to reduce the risk of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said

Russian FM Lavrov urges to abandon the use of Western payment systems
Dmitry Sudakov It's about time Russia should become a thorn in USA's side Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko 'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said Lyuba Lulko Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy