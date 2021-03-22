Putin to be vaccinated on March 23

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would be vaccinated against coronavirus on Tuesday, March 23, RIA Novosti reports.

"Vaccination is voluntary. This is a personal decision that every person makes for themselves. By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow," he said at a meeting devoted to vaccination issues.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, did not specify the name of the vaccine that Putin would be injected with. According to him, all Russian vaccines against coronavirus infection are good and reliable.

"Putin's vaccination will not be a public event," the Kremlin spokesman said.

In February, when asked about his own intention to take the jab, Putin said he would get vaccinated against COVID-19 either in late summer or in early fall. He explained that he was following the vaccination plan that included flu and pneumococcal vaccinations, so he could not be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a time. Putin also said that he would take the Russian jab.