Putin responds to Biden: 'Takes one to know one'

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to his US counterpart Joe Biden, who earlier called him a killer.'

When commenting to Biden's remarks, Putin said:

"Takes one to know one."

In fact, this expression sounds different in Russian and can be translated into English as "I am rubber, you are glue, bounces off me and sticks to you."

"How would I answer him? I would tell him: be healthy! I wish him good health! I am saying this without any irony, no pun intended," he said in response to the question to comment on the remarks that Biden said in his March 17 interview with ABC.

Earlier Thursday, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, called Biden's statement about Putin 'very bad.' According to him, there was nothing like that in history before. He also stressed that Biden's words speak of Washington's unwillingness to improve relations with Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that the United States should explain Joe Biden's words. The department stated that relations between the two countries were at an impasse.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC, said that he wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in US elections. The American president spoke about his conversation with the Russian president and added that he would "pay a price" if allegations of Russia's interference were found to be true. Biden also answered affirmatively when the host asked him whether he considered Putin a killer.

Russia's Federation Council called Biden's statement about Putin 'a triumph of political insanity.'