Russia demands US should explain Biden's remarks about Putin

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova demanded the United States should explain the remarks from US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

On Rossiya 1 TV channel, Zakharova was asked if Washington could refute Biden's negative statements about Putin. The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that such questions should be asked to the United States.

"Why do we have to transcribe and translate into normal language all the time from their bizarre, political gibberish? (...) It is up to them to explain what they mean," the diplomat said.

She also said that, despite the violent reaction in Russia, US officials keep their mouths zipped and do not release any official comments on what Biden said.

She also said that the relations between Moscow and Washington reached a deadlock.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC, said that he wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in US elections. The American president spoke about his conversation with the Russian president and added that he would "pay a price" if allegations of Russia's interference were found to be true. Biden also answered affirmatively when the host asked him whether he considered Putin a killer.