Putin's former aide Surkov calls Joe Biden names after 'killer' remarks

Russia » Politics

Vladislav Surkov, a former aide to the Russian President, commented on the recent remarks made by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart.

Biden: Putin is a killer

In his Telegram channel, Alexei Chesnakov, the director of the Center for Current Politics, asked Surkov to comment on Biden's verbal attack on the Russian leader:

"I don't even know what to answer to this question. Now, if they asked me: "Do you know that old chap Joe is a mothafucka?" I would answer: "Oohoo, I do"," he said, parodying the conversation that the US President had with an ABC journalist.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC, said that he wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in US elections. The American president spoke about his conversation with the Russian president and added that he would "pay a price" if allegations of Russia's interference were found to be true. Biden also answered affirmatively when the host asked him whether he considered Putin a killer.

A few hours after the publication of the interview, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia's Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, was invited to Moscow for consultations. This decision was made in order to analyze the prospects of relations with Washington.

On March 16, the US Office of National Intelligence released a report that highlighted Russia's attempts to denigrate Biden's candidacy in the presidential election and aggravate socio-political divisions. The Kremlin denied all charges.

  • Vladislav Surkov served as Putin's aide since 2013. He oversaw issues of socio-economic cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
  • In February 2020, Surkov resigned.

Kremlin shocked by Biden's statements

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on Biden's infamous remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"These are very bad statements from the US President. He definitely does not want to improve relations with our country. We will proceed from this further," he said, adding that there was nothing like that in history before.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry representative, the relatinos between Russia and the United States have reached a deadlock.

