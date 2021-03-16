World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Twitter likely to be blocked in Russia in one month

Representatives of the Russian consumer watchdog, Roskomnadzor, warned that Twitter could be blocked in Russia in a month. The service will be blocked if the administration of the social network refuses to delete the prohibited information that currently remains available on the platform, Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of the department, told TASS.

"We have set the deadline for a month and watch Twitter's response to the removal of the banned content. Afterwards, depending on the actions that the administration of the social network will take, we will make an appropriate decision. If Twitter does not comply with Roskomnadzor requirements, the requirements of Russian legislation, we will then consider blocking the service on the territory of Russia completely," said Subbotin.

On March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down the work of Twitter in Russia. The regulator took those measures due to the fact that Twitter moderators did not take efforts to remove the content that was deemed prohibited in Russia. The regulator also promised to block the platform if it refused to meet the requirements.

Twitter soon reacted to the measures. Company representatives pointed out that they were advocating "open Internet around the world" and were deeply concerned about the increasing frequency of attempts to block and restrict public dialogue online.

