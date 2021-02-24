The West intends to trash Russia's achievements during pandemic

The Russian authorities have information about provocations against Russia in connection with the fight against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said.

According to Putin, a targeted anti-Russian campaign containing unsubstantiated accusations on a number of issues is being prepared. At the same time, as Putin noted, many Russian partners appreciate Russia's achievements in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Western countries were using the COVID-19 pandemic to "punish the unwanted."