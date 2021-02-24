World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

The West intends to trash Russia's achievements during pandemic

Russia » News from the Kremlin

The Russian authorities have information about provocations against Russia in connection with the fight against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said.

The West intends to trash Russia's achievements during pandemic

According to Putin, a targeted anti-Russian campaign containing unsubstantiated accusations on a number of issues is being prepared. At the same time, as Putin noted, many Russian partners appreciate Russia's achievements in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Western countries were using the COVID-19 pandemic to "punish the unwanted."

"Unfortunately, despite the pandemic and the obvious need to consolidate efforts, some Western colleagues are still unwilling to revise their selfish line, abandon forceful approaches, illegitimate methods of blackmail and pressure," Lavrov emphasized during his speech at the 46th session UN Human Rights Council.

Last materials
Putin raises fines for disobeying law-enforcers at mass rallies
Sustainable energy key to COVID-19 recovery in Asia and the Pacific
Lubyanka monument controversy: Felix Dzerzhinsky or Alexander Nevsky?
Roscosmos chief deletes his disgraceful Perseverance memes
Russia reports world's first-ever A(H5N8) avian flu infection in humans
Russia to boycott the cropped Munich Security Conference?
Russia unveils Antey-4000 anti-aircraft system at IDEX 2021 in UAE
American state moves to Cancun to care for its freezing citizens
Kremlin praises NASA's successful Perseverance landing
The American people, as a people, are criminally insane
Popular
Politics
Putin raises fines for disobeying law-enforcers at mass rallies

The new law singed by President Putin toughens punishment for disobeying law-enforcers at rallies and introduces fines for violating the order of their organization

Putin raises fines for disobeying law-enforcers at mass rallies
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Sustainable energy key to COVID-19 recovery in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Lyuba Lulko Lubyanka monument controversy: Felix Dzerzhinsky or Alexander Nevsky? Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Russia to boycott the cropped Munich Security Conference? Anton Kulikov
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy