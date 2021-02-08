Russian military scientists propose guaranteed protection against NATO

Russian military scientists proposed a new version of the combat use of Aerospace Forces.

An article published in the journal of the Ministry of Defense "Aerospace Forces. Theory and Practice" says that the updated approach will provide "guaranteed protection against a possible NATO multi-sphere operation."

The article clarifies that a multi-sphere operation, which will begin with an integrated massive air strike against strategic targets, means the use of weapons on land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.

In order to prevent such a development of events, the authors of the article suggest that the Aerospace Forces should launch a counter or preemptive strike so that the enemy would face "unacceptable damage right at the initial stage of aggression."

However, it is possible to conduct such a strike only through coordinated work of aviation, missile engineers and electronic warfare specialists, as well as through the use of weapons based on new physical principles.

On November 13, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the implementation of the country's defense plan for 2021-2025. The document was published on the website of legal information. It consists of a series of military planning documents, but its contents are classified.

In December 2014, Putin put in place Russia's new military doctrine. Its main difference was the expansion of the list of internal and external threats by including actions to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country and informational impact on the population in order to undermine historical, spiritual and patriotic traditions in the area of the defense of the Fatherland.