Russia announces condition to sell Sukhoi Su-57 5th-generation fighter

Russia

Russia may start selling its highly acclaimed Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet to the countries that Moscow considers its strategic partners. This is the condition for the supply of the new Russian aircraft abroad, spokespeople for Russian defense export giant, Rosoboronexport, told reporters on February 4.

"Rosoboronexport is ready to offer the 5th generation Su-57E multi-purpose fighter jet to strategic partners of Russia if they are interested," the company said in a statement.

Company representatives also said that Rosoboronexport was in the process of preliminary consultations on the supply of another aircraft - the Sukhoi Su-35 4++ generation fighter aircraft  to a number of Asian countries.

It was reported before that the Su-57 received export documentation in August 2019, which made it possible to start negotiations for its sale to other countries. Afterwards, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, announced that India was one of the countries that was seriously considering a possibility of acquiring the Su-57. In addition, the fighter was shown to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov earlier pointed out that it would be possible to sell the Su-57 abroad only after the fighter was passed into service in Russia. 

