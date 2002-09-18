Alexei Navanly to be transferred from colony to regional hospital

Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Russian Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) is to be transferred from the penal colony to a regional hospital, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Federal Penitentiary Service.

The decision to transfer the Navalny was made by the commission of doctors of Medical and Sanitary Unit No. 33 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN). The hospital for convicts is located on the territory of Correctional Colony No. 3 in the Vladimir region of Russia.

Earlier, Russian MP Ruslan Balbek called the US statement on consequences that Russia would face in case of Navalny's death a farewell letter to the oppositionist.

"The United States has announced to the whole world that Navalny's days were numbered. They have already issued him a ticket to the nether world, just to spite Russia," the official said.

Kremlin does not care what USA says about Navalny

The Kremlin can only disregard the statements from US officials, who earlier threatened that Russia may face consequences in the event of Alexei Navalny's death in prison, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"The state of health of convicts and prisoners on the territory of the Russian Federation can not and shall not be a topic for their [Western countries] interest," Peskov said.

On April 13, FSIN reported that Navalny's health had improved. It was also said that Navalny had been transferred from the medical unit to the colony.

In early April, Navalny, who is serving his sentence at Correctional Colony No. 2 in the Vladimir region, was diagnosed with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection. First reports of his deteriorating health appeared in late March. Spokespeople for the regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that the prisoner's condition was considered satisfactory.

In February, the Moscow City Court charged Navalny with 60 violations of public order that he committed when serving his suspended sentence. Navalny was sentenced to two years and six months in a colony.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on reports about Navalny's "critical" condition. Peskov said that the Kremlin was not monitoring the health condition of the convicts, therefore, it could not simply buy the claims about Navalny's health.

The FSIN press service said that Navalny was undergoing daily medical examinations. In addition, Navalny agreed to undergo the prescribed vitamin therapy.