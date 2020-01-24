World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin interested in Elon Musk's suggestion to Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin found it interesting that Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for an online conversation, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We want to figure it out first. Putin does not use social networks, he does not run them. In general, this is an interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is being proposed," he said.

On February 14, Elon Musk tweeted a post about an application for voice communication and online conferences. Musk tagged, among others, Kremlin's English-language account @KremlinRussia_E.

"It would be a great honor to speak with you," Musk added in Russian.

This is not the first time when the US entrepreneur writes in Russian on social meda. In January, he appreciated the contribution of Soviet designer Sergei Korolyov to international cosmonautics. According to Musk, Korolyov "was one of the very best."

