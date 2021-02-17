Putin admits Russians demand tangible changes

The coming election campaign raises the degree of discussion in the State Duma, and people demand tangible changes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the Duma factions on February 17.

"People are not just waiting, but are rightly demanding tangible, visible results and changes," he stressed," Putin told MPs, nothing that this is what most people in Russia want now.

The head of state called on the MPs "not to fight with each other" during the election campaign, but to conduct a constructive dialogue.

Russia will not allow anyone to attack its sovereignty

Putin also stressed that Russia would not allow attacks on its sovereignty and attempts to interfere in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

It is only the people of the Russian Federation who must determine the results of the elections. During this period, any attempts to interfere should not be allowed, the president said.

"We can not and will not allow any blows to the sovereignty of Russia, to the right of our people to be the masters of their land," Putin said. According to the president, "such a patriotic cohesion is necessary, especially for the leading parties that have their own traditions, ideology and real influence in the society."

The elections of the State Duma deputies of the VIII convocation are to take place on the single voting day, September 19. Experts believe that the main plan of the authorities is to obtain a constitutional majority for the ruling United Russia Party.