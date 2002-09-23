Should Russia ban Nestle, Coca-Cola and Mars products?

Nestle, Coca-Cola and Mars make unhealthy products, and the Russian authorities should consider banning the products of these companies on the territory of the Russian Federation, MP Gennady Onishchenko, the former head of the Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor believes.

Onishchenko clarified his views in an interview with Moscow Speaking radio station. The expert is convinced that the Russians have forgotten about the culture of healthy and proper nutrition. According to him, junk food has very negative effects on the human body.

"Our children are addicted to these kinds of products almost from birth, our media profusely advertise them, because they receive huge profit from it," Gennady Onishchenko noted. "Mars chocolate bars are highly refined, they do not correspond to genetic memory," he said.

Pravda.Ru journalists asked an expert opinion from Elena Solomatina, a nutritionist, Candidate of Medical Sciences.

Not bad, but not useful either: What's wrong with Coca-Cola and Mars

Everything was clear about the products made by Coca-Cola and Mars corporations before., everything was clear before. The products that these companies manufacture are not very useful health wise for their composition, rather than quality. For example, Coca-Cola contains phosphoric acid, which washes calcium out of the body.

"All chocolate bars are nothing but a scoop of sugar and unhealthy additives. Nestlé used to make good products, but then the company started making its products cheaper," Solomatina added.

Apparently, due to economic reasons, Nestlé developed a new policy, which did not go well with strict quality control as before. After all, the better the product, the more expensive it is in stores.

The Russian authorities may indeed consider restrictions in relation to the products of the above-mentioned companies, but there is also a question of alternative.

"Whenever I hear the word 'ban', I always ask myself a question about possible alternatives. Of course, one should struggle against unhealthy products and replace them, but one also needs to find those replacements, new raw materials and new recipes to make it happen," the expert told Pravda. Ru.

Making alternative and better products is possible, albeit difficult. Russia has her own recipes and raw material base, so everything depends on political and economic will.