US Embassy in Russia shrinks by 75 percent

The US Embassy in Russia is reducing the list of services provided to individuals due to new restrictions imposed on its employees.

From May 12, the US Embassy in Russia will start working only for American citizens. Consular services will not be provided to citizens of other countries: Russian citizens will no longer be able to have non-immigration and non-diplomatic visas issued either.

The US Embassy in Moscow will no longer provide common notary services, such as birth certificates or passport renewals. In addition, emergency assistance to US citizens is likely to be delayed as US Embassy officials are not allowed to leave Moscow due to restrictions.

Such changes are related to the recent decision of the Russian authorities to prohibit the diplomatic mission from hiring non-American individuals for work. The US Embassy was forced to cut the number of its employees by 75 percent.

In mid-April, Moscow imposed retaliatory sanctions on Washington. They stipulate for the expulsion of ten American diplomats, prohibit embassy employees from traveling outside their location and bar the employment of citizens of Russia and third countries. In addition, the Foreign Ministry published a blacklist of American officials who were banned from entering the Russian Federation.