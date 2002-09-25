Putin announces completion of first section of Nord Stream 2

President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, announced the completion of the construction of the first section of the Russian export gas pipeline system Nord Stream-2.

“I am glad to announce that today, 2.5 hours ago, the construction of the first section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed,” Putin stated.

According to him, the work on the construction of the second line of the system was currently underway.

“The whole line work, including the offshore section, has been finished. From the German side, the pipe has arrived, from the Russian side - they need to be lifted and welded. That's all. The construction itself has been completed," Putin said.

Earlier, Alexander Drozdenko, the Governor of the Leningrad Region, announced the beginning of the test launch of Nord Stream 2 facilities located in the region. The test is scheduled for the second week of June.