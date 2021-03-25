World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia reminds North Korea of its S-400 systems in Sakhalin

Russia

S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Sakhalin, S-300V4 systems on the Kuril Islands and MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft in Chukotka provide reliable protection for Russia's Far Eastern borders from the Chukchee Sea to the Sea of ​​Japan, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said after the DPRK conducted its new missile launches, TASS reports.

S-400 protecting Moscow

According to him, the air defense system of the Eastern Military District continues to develop.

"Within the framework of the state armament program, we are re-equipping the district troops. Last year, they received more than 900 units of modern and modernized hardware, including Su-35S, MiG-31BM aircraft, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers, radar stations, engineering equipment and communications," Shoygu said.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on DPRK's missile launches on March 25. In his opinion, Pyongyang's actions do not threaten the Russian territory, but Moscow is closely watching them.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on March 25. The shells fell outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the incident a violation of the UN Security Council resolution and a threat to peace and security of the region.

Last materials
Sadomasochism finally explained
Bank of Russia to collect coins from Russians
USA increases oil imports from Russia considerably
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'
New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic
Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future
Putin refuses to be vaccinated in public
Turkish lira collapses against the US dollar yet again
Long-range Tu-22M bomber crashes in Central Russia, three pilots killed
Popular
Americas
Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set out her concerns about Russia's victory over the US in "vaccine diplomacy"

Hillary Clinton admits Russia wins the game of 'vaccine diplomacy'
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Technologies and discoveries
Sukhoi Su-57 pilots to have new AR helmets
Sex, relationship
Sadomasochism finally explained
Americas
USA increases oil imports from Russia considerably
Aleksandar Sarovic Sadomasochism finally explained Aleksandar Sarovic Andrey Mihayloff New economic miracle: China becomes even stronger after COVID-19 pandemic Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Peace and Imperatives of our Future Mahboob A. Khawaja
Bank of Russia to collect coins from Russians
Economics
Bank of Russia to collect coins from Russians
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy