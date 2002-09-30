Putin: When I leave, Russia will not collapse

Nothing is going to collapse in Russia after President Putin leaves office. There are many problems in the country now, but the situation is different. Putin did not comment on the issue of his security and he is no longer president and called this topic tertiary in importance, the Russian president said in an interview with NBC News.

Speaking about the successor, Putin promised to do everything so that those people who would be ready to put their lives on the altar of the fatherland would receive support.

Speaking about all the accusations that Russia has ben dealing with lately, Putin ironically said he was surprised the West did not accuse Russia of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I am surprised that we have not been accused of provoking the Black Lives Matter movement,” the Russian president said.

According to Putin, there are reasons for BLM to be active in the US. Russia has always "treated with understanding" the struggle for the rights of African Americans.

Putin also said in the interview that he was ready to consider the issue of exchanging prisoners with the United States and suggested that countries join efforts to combat cybercrime.

Putin gave an extensive interview to NBC ahead of the summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden. The Putin-Biden summit will take place at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. The meeting of the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office. Putin's trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit for a Russian president since January 2020.