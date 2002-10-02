Russian Defence Minister announces largest naval parade in history

The naval parade, which will take place in St. Petersburg on July 25, will be the largest in modern history, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said.

“The fifth in recent history, it [the parade] takes place in the year of the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy. The forces of all fleets and flotillas will take part in the parade,” Shoygu said.

According to the minister, transport and special purpose aircraft, sailing ships and boats of the FSB border service are to take part in the parade as well.

Shoygu stressed that compared to previous parades, this one promises to be the largest and most spectacular one.

As of February 2008, the Russian Navy had 44 nuclear submarines with 24 operational; 19 diesel-electric submarines, 16 operational; and 56 first and second rank surface combatants, 37 operational. In 2012, as part of an ambitious rebuilding effort, President Vladimir Putin announced a plan to build 51 modern ships and 24 submarines by 2020. Of the 24 submarines, 16 will be nuclear-powered.