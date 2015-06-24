EN RU FR PT
Vladimir Putin says what he thinks about Jen Psaki

News from the Kremlin

Jen Psaki may have errors in her statements not because of her level of education or bad memory.

"She always messes up something," Putin said commenting on official statements from the White House representative that may not always be true to fact or distorted. 

“It's just so happens that when people think that certain things are secondary, they don't really focus their attention on that. The Americans believe that there is nothing more important but themselves - that's their style," he said, noting that Joe Biden's press secretary is "a young, educated, beautiful woman," Putin said on June 17, RIA Novosti reports.

In May, Psaki announced plans to step down from her post in 2022. In an interview with David Axelrod for CNN podcast, she said that her work with Joe Biden's team was to last for about a year. 

Jen Psaki served as a spokeswoman for the State Department from February 2013 to 2015, from 2009 to 2011. From 2015 to 2017 she worked as an assistant to the President of the United States (Barack Obama) for communications. In Russia, Psaki is known for her controversial statements about the situation in Ukraine. Her scandalous statements were repeatedly criticized in the Russian media.

Jen Psaki mishaps
Dmitry Sudakov
