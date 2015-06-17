World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia builds world's largest icebreaker fleet

Russia » Economics

Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route. Speaking at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society, Putin said that this may happen "in the very near future, in the coming years."

Russia builds world's largest icebreaker fleet

Earlier, the director of the Main Geophysical Observatory, Vladimir Kattsov, said that accelerating climatic changes in Russia could trigger the destruction of permafrost, decrease the amount of sea ice in the Arctic and even cause ice on the Northern Sea Route to disappear entirely.

New opportunities are opening up for Russia as climate on Earth is changing. The navigation period on the Northern Sea Route will expand due to the melting of ice and glaciers. Such changes may bring additional profit to Russia. 

In addition, Russia has been building the world's most powerful icebreaker fleet in the world, Putin said at the meeting on Wednesday, April 14. 

"Russia is building the most powerful icebreaker fleet in the world, including such giant vessels as the Leader, which no one has ever built before," he said.

Putin also noted that on April 13, he had a conversation with President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, in which the two leaders discussed the work of the Arctic Council. 

"Despite all difficulties that we are experiencing today in the international arena, research in the Arctic and attention to the Arctic remains unchanged," the Russian leader stated. 

The consequences of climatic changes are manifested in the Arctic region powerfully, but no one can predict what kind of aftermath the world is going to face as a result of such changes, he said, adding that climate change makes Arctic research even more important. 

Russia launches new icebreaker
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia builds world's largest icebreaker fleet
Russia starts urgent preparations for Putin-Biden summit
Putin administered second jab of coronavirus vaccine
USA and NATO are playing with fire
Biden calls Putin and offers him to meet
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
A new epidemiological index for COVID-19 pandemic
Popular
Europe
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border

Russia has deployed two armies and three units of Airborne Forces to its western borders as part of a verification check, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said

Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
Politics
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
Economics
Russia can be disconnected from Visa and MasterCard systems
Americas
Biden calls Putin and offers him to meet
David Harasym USA and NATO are playing with fire David Harasym Lyuba Lulko USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey Dmitry Sudakov
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia
Conflicts
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
A new epidemiological index for COVID-19 pandemic
Columnists
A new epidemiological index for COVID-19 pandemic
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy