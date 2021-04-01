World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the head of the International Information Nobel Center, Vyacheslav Tyutyunnik said. 

According to him, Kadyrov was nominated "for his outstanding contribution to the establishment and maintenance of stable peace in the historically difficult Chechen region during the past 15 years." 

Tyutyunnik also noted that the application to nominate Kadyrov may have been submitted by representatives of Norway.

Ramzan Kadyrov considers himself worthy of the Nobel Prize for fighting militants in the North Caucasus. He said that, unlike the Americans, he had succeeded in the fight against international terrorism.

In 2020, Kadyrov was also nominated for the international Peace Prize established by NGO Institute for Peace and Development (INSPAD). The experts of the international company operating in Pakistan and Belgium then pointed out Kadyrov's special contribution to the development of international and interfaith relations, as well as educational and humanitarian programs.

The nomination of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov for the Nobel Peace Prize can be regarded as proof of "selfless service for the interests of the people and the state," the adviser to the Chechen president, Adam Delimkhanov, commented on the news in his Telegram channel.

“Mr Kadyrov's contribution to the revival of peaceful life in our region is undoubtedly great! Under his competent rule, the Republic has managed to defeat terrorism, restore economy, social sphere, health care and so on and so forth,” Delimkhanov wrote.

Chechnya struggles against terorrists
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
