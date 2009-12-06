World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the shooting at Kazan High School No. 175 a barbaric crime.

“The tragedy has shocked all of us. All of Russia is with Tatarstan," Putin said commenting the massacre at Kazan school during his meeting with Russian ministers. Putin started the meeting with a moment of silence in memory of the victims. 

The head of state said that the main task at the moment is to fight for the lives of those who were hurt in the massacre. He also said that the authorities started payments to families of the victims. 

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had given all necessary instructions on the crisis in Kazan and was not planning a personal trip there. 

In particular:

  • Putin instructed Viktor Zolotov, the chief of the Russian Guard, to work out new regulations in relation to the types of weapons that citizens can use.
  • He also sent Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov to Kazan.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
