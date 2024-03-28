What place is Russia going to take in the new Indian era?

Well-known editor and journalist, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of India Mobasher Jawed Akbar is confident that India is a bridge for conflicting countries.
"The ability to be someone's friend, to help both parties understand each other, is a unique position that we can't give up," he says.
Mobasher Jawed Akbar also spoke about the economic prospects for cooperation between India and Russia.
Pravda.Ru special correspondent Daria Aslamova visited India and held a series of interviews with recognised Indian experts and journalists. We present to your attention a video of the interview with editor and journalist, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of India Mobasher Jawed Akbar.
