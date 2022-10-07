World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Dependent Western media digging their own grave

Opinion

It appears that Western media have received another thesis that they need to hammer into the minds of Western people. In today's CNN article about Armageddon, White House reporter Stephen Collinson called Vladimir Putin a "self-styled" president for the first time.

Dependent Western media digging their own grave

CNN depends on commercial and diplomatic support from the US government. Therefore, the broadcaster receives instructions on how to interpret things directly from the White House. CNN has spent millions covering the war in Ukraine, The New York Times said.

Collinson does not try to analyse that the "self-styled president" was elected by the overwhelming majority and why his popularity ratings go off scale compared to those of Western leaders. The goal is to hammer this idea into people's heads.

Noteworthy, the ratings of CNN as a television network that remains completely dependent on the White House, have been declining just as speedily as Joe Biden's ratings have.

According to Nielsen, the network attracted an average of 639,000 prime-time viewers this quarter, which marked a 27 percent decrease from the previous year. CNN lags behind MSNBC, which fell 23 percent in prime time over the same period, and Fox News, whose viewership grew by about one percent. In general, the CNN audience has decreased by 54 percent since Biden took office.

In a nutshell, dependent US media are digging their own grave. Let's see how the "self-styled president" narrative is going to play out further. It seems to me that it is going to appear only in White House-controlled media outlets.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines

Russian political strategist Marat Bashirov believes that attacking NATO satellites would be a good response to the explosions of Nord Stream pipelines

The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
World
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
World
Newsweek: The West should respond by eliminating Putin and Russia
World
Former director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed Kyiv about its resistance to flooding
Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov Montresor Montresor Martin Luther: Were Lessons Learned from his ‘Here I stand’ Speech? Probably not Montresor Montresor Alexander Shtorm An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv Alexander Shtorm
Russia
Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate
Real life stories
Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon
Can the world renounce nuclear weapons for the sake of global peace?
World
Can the world renounce nuclear weapons for the sake of global peace?
Last materials
Kremlin responds to reports about disagreement with Putin about special operation
Dependent Western media digging their own grave
Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon
Martin Luther: Were Lessons Learned from his ‘Here I stand’ Speech? Probably not
Newsweek: The West should respond by eliminating Putin and Russia
The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines
Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
Can the world renounce nuclear weapons for the sake of global peace?
Former director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed Kyiv about its resistance to flooding
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy