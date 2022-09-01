Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington

Alexander Perendzhiev, a member of the expert council of Russian Officers, candidate of political sciences, gave his assessment to the warning from American analysts about the likelihood of NATO troops entering Ukraine.

According to him, the direct intervention of the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance in the Russian special operation in Ukraine will change the course of the operation and provoke a full-scale war with Russia.

The presence of American and NATO military personnel on the territory of a neighboring country is a threat to the existence of the Russian Federation as a state, the political scientist explained. In this case, Moscow will resort to nuclear weapons, he stressed.