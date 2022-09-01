World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington

Opinion

Alexander Perendzhiev, a member of the expert council of Russian Officers, candidate of political sciences, gave his assessment to the warning from American analysts about the likelihood of NATO troops entering Ukraine.

Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington

According to him, the direct intervention of the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance in the Russian special operation in Ukraine will change the course of the operation and provoke a full-scale war with Russia.

The presence of American and NATO military personnel on the territory of a neighboring country is a threat to the existence of the Russian Federation as a state, the political scientist explained. In this case, Moscow will resort to nuclear weapons, he stressed.

"The attack will be conducted not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington. Such cities as London, Berlin and Warsaw may also be struck,” the speaker said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea

Russia will have to show a stringent response to Turkey for its plans to take Crimea

Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Society
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
Politics
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
World
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
Society
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
Last materials
Promoting Western interests does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington
There will be no oil supplies: Russia ready to respond to oil price cap idea of the West
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy