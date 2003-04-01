EN RU FR PT
Kabul airport explosion kills at least 13, death toll most likely to climb

Two explosions occurred at the international airport of Kabul, officials with the Turkish Defense Ministry said, Reuters reports. At least two people were killed. It was also said that US military were also hurt in the incident. It is believed that the explosion was conducted by a suicide bomber.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the reports about the explosion at the international airport of Kabul. Several Afghanis were injured as a result of the explosion. 

UK's Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, previously warned about imminent terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport. According to Heappey, there is a high risk of terrorist attacks in the country that comes from various terrorist groups.

Belgium also obtained information about possible terrorist attacks in Kabul. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that due to reports of impending terrorist attacks, the authorities of the country decided to stop operations to evacuate and withdraw personnel from the Afghan capital.

Pentagon officials noted that IS-Khorasan terrorist group (a branch of the Islamic State* terrorist organization, banned on the territory of the Russian Federation) threatened to organize terrorist attacks on the roads to the Kabul international airport.

The explosion, which occurred in the vicinity of the Kabul airport on August 26, allegedly took place outside the Baron hotel. The hotel is located near the airport. Earlier, this hotel had accommodated British servicemen.

According to most recent reports, at least 13 were killed in the explosion, but the death toll is most likely to climb as more details about the blast emerge.

 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
