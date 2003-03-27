World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water

Incidents » Conflicts

In Moscow, a young woman was hospitalized after a coffee shop employee mistakenly sold her a bottle of hand sanitizer instead of water. The incident took place on April 10 at Cofix coffee shop on Okhotny Ryad, next to Red Square.

Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water

The press service of the coffee shop network said that the sanitizer was transported in drinking water containers due to staff negligence. This is strictly prohibited by the standards of the coffee houses.

"Fortunately, the woman did not swallow the antiseptic. She took a sip from the bottle and immediately spat it out, which was captured on CCTV cameras. After the incident, the woman remained conscious, left the coffee shop and after a while she returned to leave a record in the book of complaints," the message posted on the company website said.

The culpable employees of the coffee shop were fired. The owner of the coffee shop and the management of the entire chain apologized to the woman and offered her assistance, including reimbursement of medical expenses. The woman declined. The chain will conduct additional investigation into the implementation of work standards in its coffee shops.

According to Baza, the woman spent several days at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. The metropolitan department of consumer rights agency Rospotrebnadzor is conducting an investigation into the incident, RIA Novosti reports.

Last materials
USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
A new epidemiological index for COVID-19 pandemic
Russia can be disconnected from Visa and MasterCard systems
Thief-in-law shot dead at Moscow gym
Russia suspends air communication with Turkey
The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia
Russia does not understand what USA does in Black Sea region
Fire engulfs entire factory building in St. Petersburg
Popular
Europe
The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia

Washington will not defend Ukraine from Russia. Rising tensions in the Donbass help the Americans strive for their own far-reaching goals in the international arena

The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia
Russia does not understand what USA does in Black Sea region
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia does not understand what USA does in Black Sea region
Asia
Russia suspends air communication with Turkey
Real life stories
Cosmonaut doubts official version of Yuri Gagarin's death
Lyuba Lulko USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo A new epidemiological index for COVID-19 pandemic Costantino Ceoldo
Russia
Thief-in-law shot dead at Moscow gym
Disasters, catastrophes
Fire engulfs entire factory building in St. Petersburg
Russia can be disconnected from Visa and MasterCard systems
Economics
Russia can be disconnected from Visa and MasterCard systems
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy