Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water

In Moscow, a young woman was hospitalized after a coffee shop employee mistakenly sold her a bottle of hand sanitizer instead of water. The incident took place on April 10 at Cofix coffee shop on Okhotny Ryad, next to Red Square.

The press service of the coffee shop network said that the sanitizer was transported in drinking water containers due to staff negligence. This is strictly prohibited by the standards of the coffee houses.

"Fortunately, the woman did not swallow the antiseptic. She took a sip from the bottle and immediately spat it out, which was captured on CCTV cameras. After the incident, the woman remained conscious, left the coffee shop and after a while she returned to leave a record in the book of complaints," the message posted on the company website said.

The culpable employees of the coffee shop were fired. The owner of the coffee shop and the management of the entire chain apologized to the woman and offered her assistance, including reimbursement of medical expenses. The woman declined. The chain will conduct additional investigation into the implementation of work standards in its coffee shops.

According to Baza, the woman spent several days at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. The metropolitan department of consumer rights agency Rospotrebnadzor is conducting an investigation into the incident, RIA Novosti reports.