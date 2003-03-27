Details of Ilyushin Il-112V plane crash unveiled

Specialists of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) announced the causes that led to the crash of the Ilyushin Il-112V light transport aircraft in the Moscow region.

Il-112 plane crash

According to The Kommersant, the critical situation on board the Il-112V occurred as a result of the powerful "kerosene" fire that broke out a few minutes after takeoff. The aircraft went into an uncontrolled lateral pitch due to the damage that the fire caused to the right aileron thrust.

The experts also found that the disaster broke out due to the loss of gas-dynamic stability of the right engine.

On August 17, Russia's new military transport aircraft Ilyushin Il-112V crashed during a training flight near the Kubinka airfield near Moscow. There were three crew members on board. All of them were killed.

According to law enforcement agencies, the crash could occur either due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft or a piloting error. A source told Interfax that the crew could make a mistake when landing due to fatigue. A version with a failure of onboard equipment is not excluded either, since the Il-112V as a prototype was tested under excessive loads.

After the engine caught fire, the feathering system of the right engine of the aircraft did not work, thus causing negative thrust to appear, and the aircraft went into a tailspin.

Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov was the commander of the crew of the crashed Il-112V, the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said. Test pilot Dmitry Komarov and test flight engineer Nikolai Khludeev were on board the aircraft. All were killed in the crash.

According to The Kommersant, after the fire broke out, the crew had no choice but to return to the airfield of departure to make an emergency landing, which they requested.

On August 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to posthumously decorate the crew of the crashed Il-112V with orders of courage.