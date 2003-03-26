EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition

Incidents » Crimes

In Sochi, Southern Russia, a shootout took place, during which two court enforcement officers were killed, TASS reports. 

Three court enforcement officers came to a man, whose house was to be demolished, and handed him a legal act about the demolition of the house.

The owner of the house opened fire at the officers and killed two of them. The bodies of the victims, aged 35 and 36 years old, were found on the site. The third one managed to escape. 

The shooter, a 61-year-old man, was arrested. He opened fire on the officers from an unregistered weapon. The police arrived at the site of the shootout, and the shooter surrendered to the police unarmed. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
An Italian case, unfortunately
Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
More than a half of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky reelected
Belarus President extends prison terms for public meetings and extremism
Gypsy wedding in Russia ends with mass brutal brawl between two camps
China responds to Putins remarks about collapsing empires
Russia will live under sanctions for good
Putin-Biden meeting still unresolved, but no Zelensky for sure
Farewell, My Friend, Melor Sturua
Popular
History, traditions
Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse

Since 1478, Russia has taken part in 138 wars and suffered defeat in 18 of them. Three of those wars led to most severe territorial and human losses for Russia

Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
Europe
Witnesses say they saw or heard Buk missile that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
More than a half of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky reelected
Former USSR
Belarus President extends prison terms for public meetings and extremism
Costantino Ceoldo An Italian case, unfortunately Costantino Ceoldo Andrey Mihayloff Three wars that caused the Russian Empire to collapse Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Farewell, My Friend, Melor Sturua Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
An Italian case, unfortunately
Columnists
An Italian case, unfortunately
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy