Man kills two court officers who informed him about his house demolition

In Sochi, Southern Russia, a shootout took place, during which two court enforcement officers were killed, TASS reports.

Three court enforcement officers came to a man, whose house was to be demolished, and handed him a legal act about the demolition of the house.

The owner of the house opened fire at the officers and killed two of them. The bodies of the victims, aged 35 and 36 years old, were found on the site. The third one managed to escape.

The shooter, a 61-year-old man, was arrested. He opened fire on the officers from an unregistered weapon. The police arrived at the site of the shootout, and the shooter surrendered to the police unarmed.