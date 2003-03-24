World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers

Incidents » Crimes

As of the morning of May 12, 23 people remain in Kazan hospitals after the shooting that took place at School N175. There are 20 children and three adults among the patients, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva said. Earlier it was reported that the shooter killed 9 and wounded 21 in the attack. 

Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers

Deputy Minister of Health of Tatarstan, Vladimir Zhavoronkov, said that the number of hospitalised individuals increased due to the fact that some children felt worse after they returned home from school. Those people do not have severe or moderate injuries, the official said. 

Six previously hospitalized students remain in serious condition, two of them are in extremely serious condition. It was decided to send five children and three adults to Moscow for treatment.

On May 12, Tatarstan declared mourning for those killed as a result of the school shooting. The government of Tatarstan arranged funeral services in accordance with the wishes of the relatives of the victims.

The shooter killed three girls, four boys and two teachers, 26 and 55 years old.

On May 12, before the end of the day, the families of the victims will receive payments in the amount of one million rubles ($13,400), Elmira Zaripova, the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Protection of Tatarstan said. The payments to survivors will be made after forensic experts  assess the severity of the harm caused to each individual. Those who have suffered severe or moderate harm to their health will get 400,000 rubles ($5,400), (light harm to health - 200,000 rubles.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Kazan shooter's apartment searched
The West will always put spokes in Russia's wheels, especially in the Arctic
Kazan school shooter sees himself as all-hating god
Putin orders to develop civil gun regulations after Kazan shooting
Kazan school shooting: Seven children and teacher killed
Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North
America's fascist party thrives on ignorance
Nestle and the World's Water
Sputnik V loses to Moderna for obvious reason
China's Long March 5B heavy launcher poses danger to Earth
Popular
Crimes
Kazan school shooter sees himself as all-hating god

“In summer, a monster began to wake up in me, really. I started hating everyone. I always hated everyone and started hating even more,” he said

Kazan school shooter sees himself as all-hating god
Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North
Economics
Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North
Europe
The West will always put spokes in Russia's wheels, especially in the Arctic
Crimes
Kazan school shooting: Seven children and teacher killed
Oleg Artyukov The West will always put spokes in Russia's wheels, especially in the Arctic Oleg Artyukov Fabio Reis Vianna Sputnik V: The geopolitical veto from the North Fabio Reis Vianna David R. Hoffman America's fascist party thrives on ignorance David R. Hoffman
News from the Kremlin
Putin orders to develop civil gun regulations after Kazan shooting
Crimes
Kazan shooter's apartment searched
Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers
Crimes
Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy