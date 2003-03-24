Kazan shooter kills three girls, four boys and two teachers

As of the morning of May 12, 23 people remain in Kazan hospitals after the shooting that took place at School N175. There are 20 children and three adults among the patients, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva said. Earlier it was reported that the shooter killed 9 and wounded 21 in the attack.

Deputy Minister of Health of Tatarstan, Vladimir Zhavoronkov, said that the number of hospitalised individuals increased due to the fact that some children felt worse after they returned home from school. Those people do not have severe or moderate injuries, the official said.

Six previously hospitalized students remain in serious condition, two of them are in extremely serious condition. It was decided to send five children and three adults to Moscow for treatment.

On May 12, Tatarstan declared mourning for those killed as a result of the school shooting. The government of Tatarstan arranged funeral services in accordance with the wishes of the relatives of the victims.

The shooter killed three girls, four boys and two teachers, 26 and 55 years old.

On May 12, before the end of the day, the families of the victims will receive payments in the amount of one million rubles ($13,400), Elmira Zaripova, the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Protection of Tatarstan said. The payments to survivors will be made after forensic experts assess the severity of the harm caused to each individual. Those who have suffered severe or moderate harm to their health will get 400,000 rubles ($5,400), (light harm to health - 200,000 rubles.