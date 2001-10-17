Fire at gas filling station in Novosibirsk leads to massive explosion

A fire at a gas filling station in Novosibirsk, Russia, led to a massive explosion, in which 16 people were reportedly hurt.

Explosion at gas station

Initial reports said that six people were injured in the explosion, but their number increased dramatically some time later.

“Sixteen people, including two firemen, asked for medical assistance. The severity of their condition is to be clarified,” a source told TASS.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the fire at the gas filling station.