Man behind 1999 terrorist attacks in Moscow killed in prison

Khalid Khuguev, 65, a man behind terrorist attacks in Moscow's Intourist Hotel and Okhotny Ryad Shopping Center in 1999, was killed in prison.

Khuguev had a fight with his cellmate, 41-year-old Ruslan Ogly, who is serving his sentence for kidnapping and extortion. During the conflict that broke out between the prisoners in the medical unit of the prison, Ogly stabbed his opponent with a piece of a clerical knife in the neck and damaged his trachea. Khuguev died on the scene. Ogly already confessed to the murder.

The crime took place in Penal Colony IK-27, located in the village of Volchanets, the Far East of Russia.

The Investigative Committee of Russia filed a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Murder").

According to the investigators, on February 13, 2021, the quarrel between the two convicts sparked after the victim insulted the attacker.

Khuguev was found dead on February 13.

In 2010, the Supreme Court of Russia reduced the sentence to Khuguev from 25 to 23 years in prison. The sentence to the perpetrator of the terrorist attacks, Magomadzair Gadzhiakaev, was also cut from 15 to 13 years. They were sentenced in December 2009. According to the investigation, Khuguev and Gadzhiakaev were following instructions from terrorist leader Shamil Basayev.

The explosion on the 20th floor of Intourist Hotel took place on April 26, 1999. Eleven people were injured. The terrorist attack in Okhotny Ryad Shopping Centre took place on August 31, 1999. The bomb went off in the area of slot machines. As many as 40 people were injured, one of the injured women subsequently died. According to the investigation, the attacks were committed as revenge for the refusal to pay terrorists led by Basayev for their patronage.