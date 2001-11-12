EN RU FR PT
Rape victim fights her attacker and takes possession of his passport

The Moscow police detained a 29-year-old resident of Chuvashia, who tried to rape a Russian woman in the north of Moscow, a spokesperson for the Moscow Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

According to investigators, the attack took place in the morning of June 20 near a grocery store. A man attacked a young woman, threw her to the ground, ripped her clothes, started strangling and attempted to rape her.

The victim fought the rapist back, and at one point of the fight she noticed that the man's passport fell out of his pocket. The woman grabbed the passport, which helped the police detain the suspect within the shortest amount of time possible.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 131 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Attempted Rape”).

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
