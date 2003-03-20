World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Defence Minister: USA and NATO playing with fire in Black Sea

Incidents » Conflicts

The United States and NATO are conducting provocative activities both in airspace and waters of the Black Sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said, TASS reports on April 20. 

Russian Defence Minister: USA and NATO playing with fire in Black Sea

"The situation in the southwestern strategic direction remains complicated due to attempts of a number of countries to increase their military presence near the Russian borders," Shoygu said at a meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian administration still seeks to destabilize the state of affairs  in Donbas.

On April 13, Shoygu announced the redeployment of US and NATO troops to the borders of the European part of Russia. According to him, NATO plans to deploy as many as 40,000 troops and 15,000 units of arms and military hardware near the Russian borders.

Earlier in April, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in Donbas and called on NATO countries to increase their combat readiness. The Kremlin said that Ukraine was an explosive region and once again reminded that Russia was not part of the internal conflict in Ukraine.

On April 20, Russia limited aviation flights over the southern part of the Crimean Peninsula and the adjacent waters of the Black Sea.

Black Sea Fleet drills in Sevastopol
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
In India, crematoriums work non-stop and melt as COVID deaths rise
Russia suspends flights over Crimea and Black Sea
Russia expels two Bulgarian diplomats
Germany chooses Nord Stream 2
Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall
What is wrong with the Czech Republic?
Tyranny disguised as patriotism
Operation Silence: Belarus coup plotters caught in the act
Alexei Navanly to be transferred from colony to regional hospital
Woman locks 40 cats in her apartment and goes on bender
Popular
Europe
What is wrong with the Czech Republic?

The Czech Republic has joined the Baltic countries and Ukraine on the list of the countries that have ruined their relations with Russia for a long time to come

What is wrong with the Czech Republic?
Operation Silence: Belarus coup plotters caught in the act
Former USSR
Operation Silence: Belarus coup plotters caught in the act
Columnists
Tyranny disguised as patriotism
Europe
Moscow expels Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Russia
David Harasym Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall David Harasym Lyuba Lulko What is wrong with the Czech Republic? Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman Tyranny disguised as patriotism David R. Hoffman
Real life stories
Woman locks 40 cats in her apartment and goes on bender
Politics
Alexei Navanly to be transferred from colony to regional hospital
Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall
Columnists
Ukraine: Hitching its cart to America’s warhorse will be its downfall
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy