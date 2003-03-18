Fire engulfs entire factory building in St. Petersburg

A firefighter was killed and two others were injured when extinguishing the fire at Nevskaya Manufaktura in St. Petersburg. The fire has engulfed 4,000 square meters of the factory.

The fire was given the highest, 5th degree. As many as 40 people were evacuated from the building, two of them were taken to the hospital, EMRCOM said.

It was later reported that both of the hospitalised individuals were firefighters. They suffered burns of 40-50% of the body.

It was also said that all firefighters left the burning building due to the threat of collapse. Special equipment was installed 150-200 meters away from the building to take water from the Neva River.

Strong gusts of wind in the city make the operation to extinguish the fire even more complicated. More than 300 people and 69 firefighting vehicles work on the site.