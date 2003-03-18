World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Fire engulfs entire factory building in St. Petersburg

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

A firefighter was killed and two others were injured when extinguishing the fire at Nevskaya Manufaktura in St. Petersburg. The fire has engulfed 4,000 square meters of the factory. 

Massive fire in St. Petersburg

The fire was given the highest, 5th degree. As many as 40 people were evacuated from the building, two of them were taken to the hospital, EMRCOM said. 

It was later reported that both of the hospitalised individuals were firefighters. They suffered burns of 40-50% of the body.

It was also said that all firefighters left the burning building due to the threat of collapse. Special equipment was installed 150-200 meters away from the building to take water from the Neva River.

Strong gusts of wind in the city make the operation to extinguish the fire even more complicated. More than 300 people and 69 firefighting vehicles work on the site. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Fire engulfs entire factory building in St. Petersburg
Cosmonaut doubts official version of Yuri Gagarin's death
India approves Russia's Sputnik V
Minnesota police kill another African American
Prince Philip, the People’s Prince (1921-2021)
USA is pushing Russia into another war with Ukraine
Putin sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II
Russia starts preparations to honour Yuri Gagarin's space flight
Russia warns Ukraine of imminent consequences should new war spark
US-Russia standoff will end when USA wakes up
Popular
Crimes
Minnesota police kill another African American

The killing of yet another African American in the United States sparked mass looting and vandalism

Minnesota police kill another African American
India approves Russia's Sputnik V
Asia
India approves Russia's Sputnik V
Real life stories
Cosmonaut doubts official version of Yuri Gagarin's death
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Prince Philip, the People’s Prince (1921-2021) Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Shtorm USA is pushing Russia into another war with Ukraine Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko US-Russia standoff will end when USA wakes up Lyuba Lulko
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy