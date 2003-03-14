World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Armed man stages hostages crisis in Moscow suburban town

A man barricaded himself in his house and opened fire on Russian Guard fighters in the cottage village of Novye Veshki, in Moscow's suburban town of Mytishchi, RIA Novosti reports with reference to emergency services.

According to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man opened fire and threw two grenades at the time when the police came to inspect his house as the man was suspected of being involved in arms trafficking.

The shooter turned out to be a fugitive on the federal wanted list. The building was cordoned off.

No one was hurt. The Russian Guard fighters tried to persuade the barricaded man to surrender. He released two children who were staying in the house with him.

According to Interfax, the man took two adults and one child hostage. The hostages were his daughter and grandson, as well as his daughter's common-law husband. Later, he released two people; the shooter may still hold his daughter's common-law husband hostage.

According to Baza Telegram channel, the shooter's name is Vladimir Bardanov, he is 61 years old. It was also reported that the man supposedly owned several companies, including one car service station and two private security companies.

There is black smoke above the house where the shooter took shelter; the sounds of shoot-outs and explosions are heard.

It was also reported that the man had a private zoo on his property, where he keeps tigers and bears, although the police has no reliable information to prove those reports.

