World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey

Incidents » Crimes

A drunken Russian woman kicked a police officer in the stomach at Koltsovo Airport in Yekaterinburg and was subsequently barred from traveling to Turkey.

Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey

The incident took place on March 25 on the even of the flight to Antalya. In the waiting room, the woman started drinking alcoholic beverages and came into conflict with an airport employee. The woman was acting aggressively, so the employee had to call security for help.

The passenger was taken to the police station, where she was told that she had been barred from flying. Having learned the sad news, the woman became even more aggressive and attacked a police officer, having kicked him in the stomach.

The woman claimed that she had had drunken flights in the past, but never had any problems because of that.

The woman had to undergo medical examination, which revealed 0.9 ppm of alcohol in her blood.

A criminal case was initiated against the tourist under Part 1 of Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "The use of violence, not dangerous to life or health, against a public officer."

Last materials
Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey
COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific
Russia and China to offer the world a new world order
Russa registers Sputnik Light
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Putin, Macron and Merkel want to discuss Ukraine, but fail
US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia
Putin gives Biden a lesson in Statesmanship
Russia celebrates landmark victory as it steals USA's energy security
Three Russian nuclear submarines break through Arctic ice at a time
Popular
Columnists
US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia

Americans are exact replicas of Stoner Jeff Spicoli, a character played by Sean Penn in the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High

US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Disasters, catastrophes
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Asia
Russia and China to offer the world a new world order
Europe
Putin, Macron and Merkel want to discuss Ukraine, but fail
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana John Stanton US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia John Stanton Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Putin gives Biden a lesson in Statesmanship Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Technologies and discoveries
Russa registers Sputnik Light
Columnists
COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific
Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey
Crimes
Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy