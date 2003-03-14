Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey

A drunken Russian woman kicked a police officer in the stomach at Koltsovo Airport in Yekaterinburg and was subsequently barred from traveling to Turkey.

The incident took place on March 25 on the even of the flight to Antalya. In the waiting room, the woman started drinking alcoholic beverages and came into conflict with an airport employee. The woman was acting aggressively, so the employee had to call security for help.

The passenger was taken to the police station, where she was told that she had been barred from flying. Having learned the sad news, the woman became even more aggressive and attacked a police officer, having kicked him in the stomach.

The woman claimed that she had had drunken flights in the past, but never had any problems because of that.

The woman had to undergo medical examination, which revealed 0.9 ppm of alcohol in her blood.

A criminal case was initiated against the tourist under Part 1 of Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "The use of violence, not dangerous to life or health, against a public officer."