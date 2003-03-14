Hundreds of Sikhs wielding swords attack police

Hundreds of Indians, mostly Sikhs, many wielding swords, attacked the police due to attempts to obstruct a religious procession in the city of Maharashtra. The video of the crowd breaking through the fence and chasing the police was published by NDTV India.

The video shows the crowd of armed men in turbans running after the guards, brandishing their weapons.

Four policemen were injured in the incident.

During the procession, which the local authorities tried to ban, the Sikhs usually demonstrate their martial skills, therefore, many of them were armed.