EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia plans to do nothing as far as crisis in Afghanistan is concerned

Incidents » Terrorism

Russia will not take any action in relation to the crisis in Afghanistan as long as the situation with the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation) develops solely inside Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, describing Russia's stance on the crisis, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia plans to do nothing as far as crisis in Afghanistan is concerned

“The Taliban have taken control of border posts on the border with Iran and on the border with Tajikistan. As long as this is happening on the territory of Afghanistan, we are not going to take any measures other than repeating our insistent calls for the political process to start as soon as possible," the minister said. 

Lavrov added that Moscow was concerned about a possibility for problems to spill over from Afghanistan to its neighbouring state, Tajikistan.

Earlier it became known that Taliban militants entered Kandahar, Afghanistan's second largest city.

The day before, the Afghan authorities said that a critical phase of the military conflict began in the country against the background of the strengthening of the Taliban movement. 

“We recognize that the war is raging in Afghanistan, and the military situation in the country is extremely sensitive,” said Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. He said that national security forces, with the support of local resistance, would make every effort to protect the civilian population.

The situation in Afghanistan began to aggravate after the US and NATO countries kicked off the official withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1. US President Joe Biden said the US military would leave the country completely by 9/11. Turkey plans to ensure the security of the airport in the capital of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russian athlete complains of living in USA
NATO readies for war with Russia in the Black Sea
Sex after vaccination is good, Russian doctor says
Hungary hungry for traditional family values
Taliban terrorists come to Moscow to talk
Putin calms crying boy
Ilyushin-76P water bomber: 42 tons of water to extinguish forest fires
Taliban fuels another war near Russian borders. Tajikistan asks for help
Russia ready to use army base in Tajikistan as crisis in Afghanistan escalates
Russia's CoviVac vaccine effective against delta strain
Popular
Real life stories
Putin calms crying boy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a video conference with finalists of the "Big Break" contest, calmed down an overemotional boy

Putin calms crying boy
Taliban terrorists come to Moscow to talk
Politics
Taliban terrorists come to Moscow to talk
Technologies and discoveries
Ilyushin-76P water bomber: 42 tons of water to extinguish forest fires
Europe
Hungary hungry for traditional family values
Lyuba Lulko Hungary hungry for traditional family values Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Taliban fuels another war near Russian borders. Tajikistan asks for help Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja America-led NATO in Afghanistan: Crimes against humanity call for accountability Mahboob A. Khawaja
Former USSR
NATO readies for war with Russia in the Black Sea
Other
Russian athlete complains of living in USA
Sex after vaccination is good, Russian doctor says
Health
Sex after vaccination is good, Russian doctor says
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy