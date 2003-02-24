Russia plans to do nothing as far as crisis in Afghanistan is concerned

Russia will not take any action in relation to the crisis in Afghanistan as long as the situation with the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation) develops solely inside Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, describing Russia's stance on the crisis, RIA Novosti reports.

“The Taliban have taken control of border posts on the border with Iran and on the border with Tajikistan. As long as this is happening on the territory of Afghanistan, we are not going to take any measures other than repeating our insistent calls for the political process to start as soon as possible," the minister said.

Lavrov added that Moscow was concerned about a possibility for problems to spill over from Afghanistan to its neighbouring state, Tajikistan.

Earlier it became known that Taliban militants entered Kandahar, Afghanistan's second largest city.

The day before, the Afghan authorities said that a critical phase of the military conflict began in the country against the background of the strengthening of the Taliban movement.

“We recognize that the war is raging in Afghanistan, and the military situation in the country is extremely sensitive,” said Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. He said that national security forces, with the support of local resistance, would make every effort to protect the civilian population.

The situation in Afghanistan began to aggravate after the US and NATO countries kicked off the official withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1. US President Joe Biden said the US military would leave the country completely by 9/11. Turkey plans to ensure the security of the airport in the capital of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.