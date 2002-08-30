EN RU FR PT
Massive fire breaks out in London

A massive fire broke out near Elephant & Castle underground station in south-eastern London, where commercial buildings and vehicles caught fire. Several explosion occurred. According to most recent reports, the incident is not related to a terrorist attack. Reportedly, no one was hurt. 

About 70 firefighters are working on the scene, people are being evacuated. For the time being, the reasons of the fire and explosion remain unknown. 

According to London's Fire Department, three commercial buildings underneath the railway arches, four cars and a telephone booth near the train station were on fire. 

The roads in the area were closed. People were asked to stay away from the scene and keep windows and doors closed.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
