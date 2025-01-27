Most Ukrainians want Kyiv to conduct peace talks with Russia, study says

According to a December survey, 50.6% of respondents in Ukraine expressed support for "seeking a compromise solution involving international leaders to end the war."

This figure has steadily increased from 49.4% in October, 40.4% in September, and 36.1% in February of last year.

An additional 19.5% of respondents favored "halting hostilities and temporarily freezing the conflict along the current front line." Altogether, 70.1% of Ukrainians surveyed are in favor of ending the war.

Meanwhile, 14.7% of respondents support continuing the war until Ukraine's 1991 borders are restored, while 10.2% advocate for fighting until the positions held prior to the start of the Russian special military operation on February 24, 2022, are reclaimed.