World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Most Ukrainians want Kyiv to conduct peace talks with Russia, study says

Most Ukrainians support peace talks with Russia to end conflict
Incidents

According to a December survey, 50.6% of respondents in Ukraine expressed support for "seeking a compromise solution involving international leaders to end the war."

Special operation in Ukraine
Photo: function.mil.ru by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Special operation in Ukraine

This figure has steadily increased from 49.4% in October, 40.4% in September, and 36.1% in February of last year.

An additional 19.5% of respondents favored "halting hostilities and temporarily freezing the conflict along the current front line." Altogether, 70.1% of Ukrainians surveyed are in favor of ending the war.

Meanwhile, 14.7% of respondents support continuing the war until Ukraine's 1991 borders are restored, while 10.2% advocate for fighting until the positions held prior to the start of the Russian special military operation on February 24, 2022, are reclaimed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump warns Russia of big problems for rejecting Ukraine peace deal
World
Trump warns Russia of big problems for rejecting Ukraine peace deal
Ukraine launches over 120 drones targeting Russian regions
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine launches over 120 drones targeting Russian regions Видео 
Kremlin: Russian economy faces problems
Russia
Kremlin: Russian economy faces problems
Popular
Russian forces capture bunker full of NATO generals in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian army troops captured a bunker in Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which may have been used as a shelter by NATO generals

Russian forces capture NATO bunker in the DPR with up to 40 generals hiding there
Most Ukrainians support peace talks with Russia to end conflict
Most Ukrainians want Kyiv to conduct peace talks with Russia, study says
Light at the end of the tunnel to appear in 2025, but Russia and Ukraine to conflict for years to come
Putin visits cemetery to honour victims of the Siege of Leningrad
2025. What to expect? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Daria Aslamova Trump unveils ambitious Stargate AI project to dominate the world Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
California Proposes Secession from US to Form a New Country
Russian President Putin honours victims of the Siege of Leningrad
Belarus President Lukashenko predicts end of Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2025
Most Ukrainians support peace talks with Russia to end conflict
Russian forces capture NATO bunker in the DPR with up to 40 generals hiding there
2025. What to expect?
Ukraine launches over 120 drones targeting Russian regions
Japan wants to sign peace treaty with Russia after 70 years of deadlock talks
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
Kremlin refuses to refer to Ukraine conflict talks as 'deal'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.