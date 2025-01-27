According to a December survey, 50.6% of respondents in Ukraine expressed support for "seeking a compromise solution involving international leaders to end the war."
This figure has steadily increased from 49.4% in October, 40.4% in September, and 36.1% in February of last year.
An additional 19.5% of respondents favored "halting hostilities and temporarily freezing the conflict along the current front line." Altogether, 70.1% of Ukrainians surveyed are in favor of ending the war.
Meanwhile, 14.7% of respondents support continuing the war until Ukraine's 1991 borders are restored, while 10.2% advocate for fighting until the positions held prior to the start of the Russian special military operation on February 24, 2022, are reclaimed.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian army troops captured a bunker in Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which may have been used as a shelter by NATO generals